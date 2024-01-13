Chasetown came from behind to beat basement side Northwich and extend their unbeaten run to four games.

The bottom of the table visitors stunned The Scholars Ground with a seventh minute opener from Maxwell Chimenes despite the home side appealing for a foul in the build up.

But Chasetown levelled with a stunning strike from left back Jordan Evans who lashed an effort past Matthew Wonnacott from 20 yards out.

On the stroke of half time, the hosts almost took the lead as Jayden Campbell’s cross was headed goalwards by Jack Langston only for Wonnacott to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Langston was then a whisker wide with a low shot in first half stoppage time.

Chasetown eventually took the lead on the hour mark as Langston turned provider as he sent in a corner for Luke Yates to head home.

Danny Glover forced a save in the 75th minute as The Scholars looked to increase their advantage.

On 80 minutes, Langston fired home from the edge of the area to stretch his side’s lead.

Northwich reduced the deficit in the first minute of injury time with Jack Marrow firing home.

But then Langston restored the two goal advantage with a side-footed effort from Ben Lund’s pass.