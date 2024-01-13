Brave Lichfield City saw their FA Vase hopes dashed by two late goals at Worcester City.

Ivor Green’s men had matched their hosts for more than 75 minutes but saw a goal from Dylan Hart and a last minute strike by Kyle Belmonte dash any hopes of a trip to Wembley.

Lichfield keeper James Beeson had to be alert early on to save well as the home side began brightly.

A series of corners peppered the City box, but Beeson and his backline stood their ground.

Worcester again found the Lichfield stopper in fine form as a quick break almost gave the hosts the lead.

Dan Smith sent a header wide as the visitors began to signal their own attacking intent, while Dom Lewis also powered an effort into the side netting.

The home side almost took the lead before the half-time whistle when they snatched possession in the middle of the park, but Beeson was on hand to make a fine one on one save.

Worcester sent a shot over the bar early in the second half, while at the other end Liam Kirton’s cross found Josh Wykes who could only send a first time strike just wide.

Beeson’s goal lived a charmed life when the home side struck the upright before the keeper then made a neat save at his near post.

Lichfield enjoyed a quick break of their own but Kirton could only fire off target.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 78 minutes when Hart’s header finally broke City’s resistance.

A late corner saw Beeson venture forward in search of a leveller, but Worcester were able to defend the set piece and break for Belmonte to fire into an empty net and wrap up a 2-0 win for the hosts.