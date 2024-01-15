Burntwood failed to find a way to halt the winning run of top of the table Edwardians.

The Solihull-based side showed their potency in attack in the first half to have the try bonus point wrapped up after half-an-hour for a lead of 27-5.

In the second period they showed their defensive qualities as Josh Canning’s side tried to claw back the deficit. The hosts added one try to their tally but the visitors had the final say with a converted try in the last minute to win 34-10 for their 11th straight league win.

Three of Edwardians’ first four tries followed scrummage possession. The first came after just two minutes. They put the home scrum in trouble to gather the ball which led to a forward crossing for a converted try.

There was a good response from Burntwood helped by Ben Holt’s penalty kick deep into opposition territory. Play moved right then left but Rob Jones was tackled into touch.

Edwardians then mounted a strong attack beginning with a dominant scrum on halfway. Billy Fisher’s solid tackle in the clubhouse corner halted the first threat but Edwardians then shoved the hosts off their own scrum put-in to send the ball wide for an unconverted try in the opposite corner after ten minutes.

The next score came when clean line out possession was moved wide for a centre to hit the line at pace and run clean through to the posts for a converted try. A penalty goal shortly afterwards from in front of the posts increased the Eds’ lead.

It became 27-0 on the half hour as a Burntwood put-in at a scrum rebounded into the Eds’ pack. Quick passing led to an unconverted try in the clubhouse corner.

With Canning’s side now facing the prospect of a heavy defeat, they forced the league leaders into their own 22 until the break. Fisher’s break and Brett Taylor’s chip and chase saw the league leaders concede a string of penalties. The hosts went close to opening their account with a catch and drive. Then Josh Massey was just kept out in the right corner.

Eventually, another catch and drive was set up and a secondary effort saw Tom Shorrock cross for the try.

As the penalty count mounted, Eds lost their tight head prop to the sin bin, but they held up a series of close range line out mauls by Burntwood until the half time whistle.

The third quarter saw both sides go close to scoring as play ebbed and flowed. For Burntwood, Scott Olsen was forced into touch and then Luke Rookyard was held up on the line on the half hour mark as the pace of the game was unrelenting.

With five minutes left, the hosts finally broke the second half stalemate. Kian Carter featured in the build-up before Rob Jones received possession to force his way over in the left corner.

With time almost up, Eds hit back with a sustained attack. A penalty award was kicked to the left corner and a catch and drive effort saw Eds apply the final touch with a converted try.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds won their third away league game of the season by 15-14 at Erdington.

They established a 15-0 lead at the break courtesy of two tries by Dan Black and one by Ed Turton. They were pegged back in the second period but managed to clinch the league points. Tom Dawson was Burntwood’s stand out performer.

Burntwood Colts were just edged out in their league game away to Telford. In a see-saw game they trailed 17-3 then were leading 27-21 only to concede ten points late on to lose 31-27.

Try scorers were Heath (2), Masters and Sonderlo with two conversions and a penalty from Broadhurst. They played some of their best rugby of the season with Will Fletch the stand out performer.

This weekend Burntwood 1sts travel to face Kidderminster, while the 2nds have a free weekend. The 3rd team travel to play Wednesbury 2nds.