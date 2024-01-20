Chasetown moved into the play-off places with a 4-0 home win over Trafford.

A Danny Glover brace, an own goal and a wonder strike from Jayden Campbell sealed the points for the hosts.

The Scholars were on the front foot from the off and visiting keeper Sam Booth was the busier of the two stoppers. First, he saved a low shot from Luke Yates and then kept hold of a Danny Glover header before scurrying across to save a Yates header.

On the half hour, Booth made an even better save at his far post as Glover teed up Danny O’Callaghan whose header seemed goal bound until the keeper’s intervention.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 39th minute. After Jack Langston’s initial cross was partially cleared, the follow up shot was parried by Booth and Glover tapped in from inside the six yard box.

On the verge of half time, Chasetown keeper James Wren was called into action for the first time to kick away an effort from Damola Sotona.

Glover forced another save from Booth before a bizarre second goal increased the home side’s lead.

Booth denied Langston and Yates only for Ally Brown to smash the ball into his own goal.

Midway through the half, Glover added his second with a thumping volley from a Langston free kick.

Scholars substitute Jayden Campbell scored a candidate for goal of the season as he made it 4-0. Starting with a run, he then unleashed a rocket of a shot from 25 yards which left Booth grasping at thin air.

Campbell was a whisker away from a fifth with a header just over the crossbar.

Click below to see pictures from the game:

Action from Chasetown v Trafford. Picture: Dave Birt