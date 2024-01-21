Roads policing and improvements in responses to the public are among the issues up for discussion at a meeting.

The Police Public Performance Meeting will take place at 2pm on Tuesday (23rd January).

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and Chief Constable Chris Noble will discuss issues and progress to deliver priorities in the Police and Crime Plan.

Commissioner Adams said:

“These meetings give people the opportunity to hear for themselves about the work underway at Staffordshire Police, and I would encourage anyone wanting to hear more about any of the topics discussed to follow Tuesday’s meeting, which will be live-streamed online and available to watch in full afterwards.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Other topics include the relaunch of Operation Lightning in response to an increase in fatalities on the county’s roads.

The meeting can be viewed live here or watched afterwards.