Chasetown will hit the road as they continue their battle to secure a play-off place.

Mark Swann’s men ran out 4-0 winners when they hosted Trafford last weekend – and will be hoping for more of the same when they go to Bootle tomorrow (27th January).

Three more points this weekend could see The Scholars move level on points with third placed Runcorn Linnets.

Chasetown ran out 3-2 winners last time the two sides met in the reverse fixture back in October.

Bootle, meanwhile, will be hoping to remedy their own lapse in form which has seen them fail to record a win since Christmas.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.