A Lichfield comedy club returns next week with a line-up of four comics.

Barry Dodds will host the Alter Comedy Club on 7th February.

He will be joined by Adam Flood, Pravanya Pillay and Helen Bauer for a night of laughter at The Hub at St Mary’s.

Richard Poynter, producer of the event, said:

“I can’t wait for this brilliant line-up to take to the stage and help us banish those winter blues.” Richard Poynter

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.