Plans to demolish an Armitage property and replace it with five new homes have been rejected.

Developers had put forward the proposals for 19 Rectory Lane which would have seen the detached houses built.

But Lichfield District Council planners have refused permission for the scheme.

A decision notice said concerns over protected trees on the site, the impact on biodiversity and issues around the development.

“The proposed development would result in conflict between protected mature trees and future residential occupants of the development which is likely to result in the unacceptable loss of protected mature trees which form an important landscape feature of significant visual amenity to the local area.” Planning decision notice

Planning bosses also raised concerns over the demolition of the existing “non-designated heritage asset” on the plot, previously known as The Towers.

