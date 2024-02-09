Comedian Miles Jupp is bringing his new show to Lichfield later this year.

The funnyman will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 17th May.

On I Bang will explore his journey through neurosurgery to remove a brain tumour.

A spokesperson said:

“The experience has left Miles with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room. “So that’s exactly what he’s doing in his new show On I Bang – a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.