Love will be in the air when an acoustic music event returns in Lichfield.

Although Valentine’s Day will have come and gone by the time the Acoustic Lounge takes place at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th February, the evening will still have a romantic feel.,

Performers Clare Andress, Bryan Brindley, Sarah Riches and Sara Hildich will play some of the greatest love songs around.

Acoustic Lounge producer Tom Roberts said:

“We are really looking forward to our next Acoustic Lounge at the magnificent Hub. “Once again, we have assembled a fabulous group of singers, this time celebrating some of the best love songs around. “Expect a mix of heartfelt ballads and up-tempo classics.” Tom Roberts

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.