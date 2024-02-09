A local photographer has been honoured with two international awards.

Sarah Baldock secured two Merits in the newborn category at the Master Photographers Association (MPA) International Awards.

The photographer said:

“Receiving two Merits in such a big competition feels amazing. “My aim is to create beautiful portraits for families, capturing those moments that mean the most to them – turning their special times into memories they’ll cherish forever – winning awards like this helps me to continue to do just that.” Sarah Baldock

The awards come as Sarah – who works out of her studio in Kings Bromley – prepares to launch a Moments and Milestones package offering people the chance to capture moments of a baby’s first years through both photography and personalised milestone recordings.