The operator of Lichfield’s new cinema has been unveiled.

Everyman has agreed a long term lease on the former Debenhams building.

The site will be repurposed to become a multi-screen facility with associated food and drink outlets as part of a partnership between Lichfield District Council and Evolve Estates, owner of the Three Spires shopping centre.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“Today, we celebrate a major breakthrough for our beloved city. “After 12 months of dedicated effort and negotiation, Evolve, as our commercial partner, has secured a partnership with Everyman that will bring a state-of-the-art cinema to Lichfield. “This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, as we look forward to announcing additional food and beverage brands that will further enhance our city centre. “The Birmingham Road Site is poised to become a vibrant hub of cultural and leisure activities, giving the residents of Lichfield District a destination for socialising and entertainment.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Everyman operates more than 40 cinemas across the UK, with the company describing itself as operating at the “premium end” of the industry.

Everyman Cinema The company was founded in 2000 when Daniel Broch purchased the original Everyman Cinema, which had originally opened in 1933, in London. It now operates more than 40 “premium” cinemas across the country.

An Everyman spokesperson said:

“We are delighted to be coming to Lichfield within the Three Spires, opening as the only cinema within the city centre. “We are confident that Everyman’s innovative lifestyle approach will be an asset to the city centre, enhancing the leisure offering. “The boutique cinema experience that Everyman adopts has been a success in other places across the UK and we look forward to bringing the Everyman experience to Lichfield.” Everyman spokesperson

The deal was signed off after councillors agreed a buyout deal for the former Debenhams building in Lichfield city centre.

Under the agreement, the council will pay between £3.5million and £3.9million to buy out the 50% holding in the partnership from Evolve Estates, which owns the Three Spires shopping centre.

Phil Murphy, of Evolve Estates, said:

“Since we acquired Three Spires, we have been determined to improve visitors’ overall experience and deliver the city’s first dedicated cinema in decades. “We’re over the moon to get this deal over the line and we look forward to continuing working with the local authority and with Everyman. “We are confident this will be a catalyst for this historic city and will help to attract more leisure brands to the centre and beyond.” Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates

History of the big screen in Lichfield

The new cinema will give movie fans the chance to view their favourite films at a dedicated multi-screen facility, but it won’t be the first encounter the city has had with the big screen.

From art-deco buildings to plans that never came to fruition and bingo nights to fires, Lichfield’s cinematic history has all the plot twists of a Hollywood blockbuster: