The operator of Lichfield’s new cinema has been unveiled.
Everyman has agreed a long term lease on the former Debenhams building.
The site will be repurposed to become a multi-screen facility with associated food and drink outlets as part of a partnership between Lichfield District Council and Evolve Estates, owner of the Three Spires shopping centre.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:
“Today, we celebrate a major breakthrough for our beloved city.
“After 12 months of dedicated effort and negotiation, Evolve, as our commercial partner, has secured a partnership with Everyman that will bring a state-of-the-art cinema to Lichfield.
“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, as we look forward to announcing additional food and beverage brands that will further enhance our city centre.
“The Birmingham Road Site is poised to become a vibrant hub of cultural and leisure activities, giving the residents of Lichfield District a destination for socialising and entertainment.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Everyman operates more than 40 cinemas across the UK, with the company describing itself as operating at the “premium end” of the industry.
Everyman Cinema
The company was founded in 2000 when Daniel Broch purchased the original Everyman Cinema, which had originally opened in 1933, in London. It now operates more than 40 “premium” cinemas across the country.
An Everyman spokesperson said:
“We are delighted to be coming to Lichfield within the Three Spires, opening as the only cinema within the city centre.
“We are confident that Everyman’s innovative lifestyle approach will be an asset to the city centre, enhancing the leisure offering.
“The boutique cinema experience that Everyman adopts has been a success in other places across the UK and we look forward to bringing the Everyman experience to Lichfield.”Everyman spokesperson
The deal was signed off after councillors agreed a buyout deal for the former Debenhams building in Lichfield city centre.
Under the agreement, the council will pay between £3.5million and £3.9million to buy out the 50% holding in the partnership from Evolve Estates, which owns the Three Spires shopping centre.
Phil Murphy, of Evolve Estates, said:
“Since we acquired Three Spires, we have been determined to improve visitors’ overall experience and deliver the city’s first dedicated cinema in decades.
“We’re over the moon to get this deal over the line and we look forward to continuing working with the local authority and with Everyman.
“We are confident this will be a catalyst for this historic city and will help to attract more leisure brands to the centre and beyond.”Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates
History of the big screen in Lichfield
The new cinema will give movie fans the chance to view their favourite films at a dedicated multi-screen facility, but it won’t be the first encounter the city has had with the big screen.
From art-deco buildings to plans that never came to fruition and bingo nights to fires, Lichfield’s cinematic history has all the plot twists of a Hollywood blockbuster:
I bet Evolve Estates are over the moon they get rid of a large unit they cannot rent and are paying business rates on. The risk falls on the council. Friarsgate is flogged to developers to build more flats we don’t want or need to pay for this. A garage providing a service and better paid jobs than a min wage cinema was destroyed. Remember Everyman is a loss making business at bottom line. £5.96m in 2021 and £3.84m in 2022. Perhaps with the economic climate things will be better when 2023 results are released.
To be clear it is not the idea of a cinema I object to it is the risk and the mess the council will get into. If it was all so good Evolve and Everyman would be getting on with it, without any council involvement. Just remember other consumer income sensitive businesses have swung from a good profit to administration in a matter 12 months recently.
Has to be good news (at last)!!
A nice upmarket cinema concept and some trendy new retail eatery’s….all sounds ok in principle. But this has all the hallmarks of a commercial disaster. Sadly if it does not work as viable business it will fall on us taxpayers to pick up the burden. Pullen and his lot will be long gone and absolved themselves of any responsibility or blame by the time the first film is shown and the balance sheet is red. Whatever he does next in his career the mess that is friarsgate should follow Pullen around like a bad smell.
No date for opening yet ?? – by Christmas??? Needs a lot of bottoms on seats to turn a profit. RFW is correct. The leisure £ is under great stress & likely will be for a few years yet
This announcement is great news for the city. People have been asking for a cinema for years and now we are getting one. And an Everyman as well! They run brilliant cinemas as anyone who has been to one will agree. It will appeal to people of all ages, give youngsters a place to go and enjoy themselves and attract families. Can’t wait for it to come. I’m keen to learn more about the restaurants involved though.
This is fantastic news.
Everyman is a great operator, and not having to go to the mailbox is a big win!
I wonder who the additional food and beverage brands are going to be? How long will we have to wait before this is announced?
Makes no difference far too late still no opening date etc.- we will continue to patronise The Red Carpet, a family owned local business, better location, good variety of food outlets close by, free parking, & gets all the new films at excellent prices especially daytime. Nice walking area too. What’s not to like?
Great news . I do however hope that this is not so ‘boutique’ that it becomes too expensive to access. I am hoping this will be fully accessible for young folks, families and low earners plus everyone else, therefore making this a fully community based provision.
I look forward to using this space.
People now: yay we’re getting a cinema
People later when the council is bankrupt and the cinema buyout is part of the issue which means they’ll have to sell it off: why did they spend all that money on it?
@Mrs Brown, don’t let the door smack you on the ass on your way out bab
Enjoy it while it’s there folks!
So much negativity people! We have something finally happening on the city centre eyesore. It has taken forever but at least there is some progress. Everyman wouldn’t be investing if they didn’t think it was worth their while. We as a family are really looking forward to being able to go into the city to watch a film and have a bite to eat. There isnt much to do for families in the evenings. Seems like all parties are supportive of it and we are too. What else would people rather happen with the space?
@Brooksy – I could not agree with you more. So much negativity on here, I think its great the council is assisting in setting up something for all ages to enjoy. I don’t see whats not to like, it sorts out an empty building. I for one (as well as the normal stuff like emptying our bins) expect my local council to be helping in making Lichfield a better place. Unlike some grumpy beggars on here I don’t see how this can have a detrimental affect, so it must be a good think right?
Yeah, certainly seems to have taken a while, but I should imagine there is one amount of admin to skip through with three different parties and a lot of money and property involved…
@Janette, help me with why you think would be cheaper than any other cinema around the country?
AnnS it will be chain eatery outlets selling expensive poor quality.
@Aka Pullen’s Folly – A few points:
– This isn’t “my career”, I have a full-time job in the private sector and serve as a councillor because I believe in civic service.
– I won’t be “long-gone” – I’ll still be here, with my family; raising my kids, eating out in Lichfield and walking my dog in the park.
– The council is merely acting as landlord in this arrangement and the private sector seems to have a very high degree of confidence in its success, judging by the many millions they plan on investing.
– Friarsgate is *finally* beginning to take off – in small sections, with a mix of a cinema, housing, restaurants, a plaza, and public open space, having lain dormant for almost 20 years. I’m certainly not perfect, but I won’t be losing sleep over my role in bringing this to life.