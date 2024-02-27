Police say a woman from Burntwood was among four arrests after a protest at a factory in Shenstone.

A group of activists targeted the UAV Engines Ltd site on Lynn Lane earlier today (27th February).

Staffordshire Police confirmed four people had been arrested on suspicion of using violence and intimidation to compel activity or abstention from lawful activity.

They include a 27-year-old woman from Burntwood, a 33-year-old man from Uttoxeter, a 23-year-old woman from Smethwick and a 20-year-old woman of no fixed address.

A spokesperson for the force said:

“Officers were deployed proactively to ensure the safety of employees, members of the community and protestors at the site. “We worked to balance the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The four arrested remain in police custody this afternoon.