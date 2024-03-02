Police are appealing for witnesses after a purse was stolen from a property in Whittington.

The incident happened at 6pm on Thursday (29th February) at an address on Bramley Way.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A male described as being white, 6ft tall, wearing a dark beanie hat, clean shaven, possibly wearing a black jacket and dark trousers or jeans entered the property. He stole a purse from a handbag. “The home owner was in the property at the time. She noticed the male, who quickly fled the property. Fortunately no one was hurt.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 511 of 29th February.