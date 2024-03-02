A former rugby player, a recent Sixth Form student and an ex-prison officer are among the new recruits taken on by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A total of 16 firefighters have begun their 15-week training period as they learn skills such as using breathing apparatus, handling hoses and ladders, dealing with hazardous materials, carrying out water rescues and working at traffic incidents.

Once the course is completed, the recruits will then go on to stations across the county where they will spend two and a half years developing their skills further.

Among the new recruits is rugby player Scott Russell. The 27-year-old has played for two Championship sides. He said that interactions with firefighters at an incident made him want to join the service.

“Seeing how crews responded to a fire and how they interacted with the community got me interested and led to me having conversations about a career at the fire service. “It was the impact they had on the community following the fire that inspired me to want to make a difference to residents and help them in their hour of need. “I’m very much looking forward to the 15-week course, and while there will be exams, it will be good to pick up a pen again and get back into that routine.” Scott Russell

Another new recruit, Amber Hill, recently finished Sixth Form before making the decision to apply.

The 18-year-old said:

“I’m the first from my family to get into firefighting and I’m intrigued to learn more over the next 15 weeks about what it means to be a firefighter. “Being a woman, I want to be a role model and inspire young girls to think about a career at the fire service. “I believe that if you’ve got the skills and the right attitude, you can achieve anything.” Amber Hill

Mark Whitehead, 37, and a father-of-two, has previously worked in the army and as a prison officer. He said:

“I’ve always had ambitions of becoming a firefighter and have received incredible support from my wife and family. “My girls are very excited for me and can’t believe I’m going to be a firefighter. “It’s exciting to know what I’m going to be experiencing over the 15 weeks and simply cannot wait to get started. “I’m so determined to want to make a difference in communities and am thankful to the fire service for giving me this opportunity.” Mark Whitehead

Information on careers with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are available here.