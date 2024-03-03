A silver centrepiece is expected to fly when it is sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The silver swan with gold-plated beak will go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers tomorrow (4th March).

Hallmarked CJ Vander Ltd London 1971, the decoration has an open centre revealing a metal mesh separator for flower arrangement.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“It has already attracted a lot of interest from potential bidders and we look forward to seeing this swan fly at auction.” Richard Winterton

Full details can be seen in the online catalogue here.