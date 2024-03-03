The silver swan being sold at auction
The silver swan being sold at auction

A silver centrepiece is expected to fly when it is sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The silver swan with gold-plated beak will go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers tomorrow (4th March).

Hallmarked CJ Vander Ltd London 1971, the decoration has an open centre revealing a metal mesh separator for flower arrangement.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“It has already attracted a lot of interest from potential bidders and we look forward to seeing this swan fly at auction.”

Richard Winterton

Full details can be seen in the online catalogue here.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments