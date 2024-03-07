Detailed guides have been launched to provide disabled people and their carers with information about the accessibility of local venues.

Lichfield District Council is partnering with AccessAble on the initiative which aims to remove the stress and uncertainty that disabled people can face when planning a visit anywhere.

The guides were launcehd at an event at the Lichfield Guildhall which saw disabled residents help highlight the benefits they provide.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, welcomed the guides which cover such facilities such as public toilets, car parks, parks, outdoor spaces and venues including the Lichfield Garrick and Burntwood Leisure Centre.

“I’m very pleased that so many people came along to the launch event. “I’d also like to thank AccessAble for supporting us and explaining to everyone present the benefits of the accessibility guides which will make a huge difference to people’s lives.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall

Local resident Lucy Wood, who is also a marketing coordinator for AccessAble, said:

“The guides give me independence and privacy, allowing me to participate in local activities without disclosing personal information to check if there are accessible toilets or adequate parking. “This helps me to enjoy life, easing the hours of research and preparation that all disabled people face daily. “I am proud that my local council is now part of the AccessAble family.” Lucy Wood