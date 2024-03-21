A show at the Lichfield Garrick will celebrate music anthems.

Audiences will be able to jump aboard the midnight train when Don’t Stop Believin’ comes to the city theatre on 30th March.

The show will feature hits such as Summer of 69, Livin’ on a Prayer, China in Your Hand and Sweet Home Alabama.

A spokesperson said:

“This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30 of the biggest anthems, all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes and an amazing light show. It’s time to let your hair down and come dressed to impress as we bring you the biggest party night ever.”

Tickets are £32 and can be booked online.