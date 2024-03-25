A Lichfield woman is putting her best foot forward to raise money for charity.

Michelle Holt will take on the London Marathon in aid of Pathway Project.

The charity works to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Michelle said:

“The charity was set up 35 years ago by the founder Kathy Coe MBE who was herself a victim of domestic abuse. She found there was no help for her and her children and started by setting up a 24 hour helpline in her bedroom. “It became apparent very quickly that there was a need for a refuge to help victims escape the abuse and a one-bedroom refuge was opened. “The organisation has grown over the last 33 years to now have two women’s refuges in Staffordshire and a house to give refuge to men, as well as an outreach team of support workers and counsellors helping people in the community.” Michelle Holt

People can donate via Michelle’s JustGiving page.