An electric vehicle manufacturer has signed a deal which will help it continue to produce cars in Lichfield.

RBW Electric Cars moved to its new production base in Lichfield last year.

The company is the country’s only manufacturer of hand-built electric cars and has so dar sold 334 of its Roadster and GT models to customers around the globe.

RBW Electric Cars has now signed an agreement with Teepee Electrical which will provide up to 40 different systems and more than 700 wires for each vehicle built.

Founder Peter Swain said:

“The interest in what we are doing is huge, with our showrooms in Bermuda, Hong Kong and in London proving extremely popular. “We’ve captured the imagination and now we need to deliver, which is why getting our supply chain right is so important. “Teepee Electrical is the perfect example – we don’t want traditional automotive supplier relationships based purely on cost and constant demands. Instead, we prefer to develop long-term partnerships where we benefit from outstanding engineering expertise and there are mutual benefits throughout.” Peter Swain

RBW Electric Cars was developed in 2017 when the entrepreneur decided to see if he could find a way of putting electric drivetrains into classic cars.

He raised £5million from friends to fund his vision and, more recently, a £10million private equity injection has helped create a body and white plant and the new factory on Britannia Way in Lichfield.

Steve Clarke, managing director of Teepee Electrical, said:

“There is nothing like RBW and it is very pleasing to see how founder Peter Swain and his team are so committed to designing and manufacturing the cars in the West Midlands, the original heart of the UK’s automotive sector. “We are very proud of our British manufacturing roots, so it is a big honour to be named as an official partner for this exciting project.” Steve Clarke