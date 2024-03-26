More answers are needed on plans for a new padel tennis facility in Lichfield, a councillor has said.

Lichfield District Council withdrew a planning application for new floodlit courts on land alongside the Shaw Lane car park in Beacon Park after concerns were raised by councillors and a local residents’ group.

However, the local authority said it was still hoping to build the facility elsewhere in the park.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Lichfield District Council, said further consideration of the project itself was needed.

“There has been a lot of coverage about the planning issues relating to the proposed location for the three padel courts in Beacon Park. “I am pleased that that application has now been withdrawn and we await details of the proposed new location which we will then review “Separate to planning matters, there are issues about whether the council spending £400,000 on padel tennis is the right thing to do. “In principle, I support the project as it is important that we continue to develop the sports facilities that are available for our community. However, I want to know that the non-planning aspects of the proposed project have been fully reviewed and scrutinised.” Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Ray said he was keen to know whether the number of courts was appropriate, how the costs of the ongoing maintenance of the facility would be covered and whether consideration had been given to relocating it to the location of the planned new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park.

“I have requested that this is considered by the council’s overview and scrutiny committee and that will now happen at the meeting on 3rd April.” Cllr Paul Ray