A new finance chief has been appointed at Staffordshire County Council.

Pete Shakespear, the council’s current assistant director of finance, will take over from Rob Salmon, who is retiring in June.

Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for finance and resources, said:

I would like to thank Rob for his hard work and congratulate Pete too on his well-deserved appointment. “Through good planning and making some early difficult decisions to manage the risks, this council is not only delivering a balanced budget this year, but is on track to do so for five years and I am confident the council’s finances will be in good hands with Pete.” Cllr Ian Parry

After starting as a trainee accountant at the county council, Pete held senior roles at Essex County Council and South Staffordshire District Council, before moving back to the county council as assistant director last year.

Pete said:

“I have learned from the very best in Rob and the wider team and I am really looking forward to my new role and building on the success we have achieved to date.” Pete Shakespear