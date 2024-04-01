An afternoon of vintage swing sounds and tasty cream tea is coming to Lichfield.

Calypso Moon will celebrate the music of the 1920s, 30s and 40s at The Hub at St Mary’s on 28th April.

Vocalist Eleanor Datanni and drummer Lydia Glanville will be joined by Birmingham Conservatoire graduates Amy Coates on bass and Giulia Marro on clarinet for the performance.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Bring your partner, bring a friend, bring several friends because Calypso Moon and a cream tea is the perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.