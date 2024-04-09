A man who stole a car in Lichfield has been jailed.

Lee Cotterill pleaded guilty to taking the Fiat Abarth from a driveway in the city in June 2022.

The 36-year-old, of HMP Stoke Heath, also admitted stealing a Land Rover in the same month from Wombourne.

He was identified by police after DNA examination of one of the stolen vehicles. Officers later stopped him after spotting him driving a van in Wolverhampton.

Cotterill was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to the offences at earlier hearing in January and was sentenced last month to 16-months behind bars.

He was recalled to prison when he was arrested for other matters and will serve a separate sentence.

Detective Inspector David Rowlands:

“Targeting offenders and finding new ways of protecting the belongings of our communities is a priority for all ten local policing teams in Staffordshire. “Since we launched our clampdown on vehicle theft, we’ve arrested more than 120 suspected thieves and charged more than 50 with offences. “We want to continue working proactively to target those responsible, which means working closely with neighbouring police forces, patrolling hotspots and using covert and overt tactics to catch criminals red-handed.” Detective Inspector David Rowlands