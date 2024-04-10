A new altar frontal and pulpit have been dedicated in a service at St Giles Church in Whittington.

They have been designed and made by Megan Barr over the past nine months using a combination of satins and gold fabrics, with genuine gold threads and gold leatherwork.

It replaces a very old frontal which had sadly completely rotted away and was unusable.

It was dedicated during the service by Rev Brian Maguire.

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign has been launched to help support planned improvements at the church which are due to begin in June.

Churchwarden David Clarke, said:

“We are beginning a project to ease our building into the 21st century, without destroying its character and essential purpose as a place of worship, reflection and quiet. “Our intention is to make our church more welcoming, accessible, and hospitable for our congregation, for visitors and for the wider community. “We hope to offer the church to the community for children’s and small group activities, meetings, concerts and similar larger events, with up-to-date facilities and space to be both formal and informal. “We have some funds available to pay part of the cost up front, but we will seek to raise a substantial element through fundraising activity. “There will be plenty of opportunities for church members and the wider Whittington community to join in and to take part in fundraising events.” David Clarke