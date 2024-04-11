A collection of coins has been sold for more than £100,000 by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The Staffordshire-based owner made a mint across the 50 lots sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers this week.

The collection included gold and silver proofs, boxed coin sets and sovereigns.

Highlights included a Royal Mint London 2012 Citius Altius Fortius – Faster Higher Stronger – set of nine gold proof coins commemorating the Olympics which sold for £6,400, and a cased set of 1893 English proof coins fetching £6,200.

A 500th anniversary gold proof sovereign collection made £4,700, while an 1887 Victoria Jubilee cased set of proof coins made £4,600 and a UK gold proof four coin boxed sovereign set from 2002 went for £3,700.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“What an amazing result for the huge coin collection – these impressive lots doubled the estimates and realised in excess of £100,000.” Richard Winterton