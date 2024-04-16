A state-of-the-art pothole repairing machine is to go on a tour of Staffordshire.

The JCB Pothole Pro will be used across the county as part of efforts to up the number of road defects being fixed in the coming months.

It will be used to carry out pre-patching – where potholes are later covered by a road surface – and for other defect repairs.

The machine takes an average of eight minutes to carry out a fix to the carriageway.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, Cllr Mark Deaville, said:

“This is the very start of the Pothole Pro’s tour across the county, where it will be helping to fix defects ahead of surface dressing. “It is an essential part of our arsenal when it comes to fixing defects, as it can get the job done quickly and efficiently. “Throughout the spring and summer, the machine will be moving across the county as part of our road treatment programme -this is an essential programme for extending the life of our roads and ensuring smoother journeys for the people of Staffordshire.” Cllr Mark Deaville