Two local retailers have been crowned winners of a regional award.

Paul Shum Family Butchers in Yoxall and The Cheese Locker in Abbots Bromley have named Midlands champions the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The pair were nominated in the butcher and food and drink categories respectively.

Lichfield MP Sir Michael Fabricant said:

“The regional winners were chosen by members of the public so their success is a testament to their tremendous contribution to their community – they have my heartiest congratulations. “The businesses now have a chance of winning national titles and are in competition with fellow category winners from across the UK.” Sir Michael Fabricant

The overall UK winner will be announced at the House of Lords on 25th June.

The Conservative MP added:

“Lichfield is becoming renowned as a foodie centre, ranging from a Michelin Star restaurant to good, hearty, quality fresh foods from the producers and at our food festivals. “We can be proud of our local farm produce and those who merchandise it.” Sir Michael Fabricant