A new design code for a major redevelopment will create a blueprint to enhance Lichfield city centre’s heritage, a councillor has said.

Members of Lichfield District Council approved the set of rules which developers the Birmingham Road Site will need to follow.

The code was drawn up following a two-year consultation period with residents, businesses and community groups.

It stipulates strict guidelines on things such as scale, architectural style and materials that can be used.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“The Birmingham Road Site design code is not merely a set of rules, but a blueprint co-created with residents to ensure any new development enhances our historic city centre and will stand as proud testament to robust design principles as preferred by our communities. “The clear message from residents was that the architectural design adopted for the Birmingham Road Site must respect Lichfield’s distinct and high-quality buildings and must use materials and features in keeping with its heritage. “As we start to move into the design and development phases of the site it is vital that we have a code that can be used to determine the design and style of buildings” Cllr Alex Farrell

The design code can be viewed on Lichfield District Council’s website.