A plan to reinstate a replica civic badge of office at Lichfield City Council has been rejected.

The authority had previously opted to axe the tradition of presenting the items to consorts – partners of civic role holders – on cost grounds. Each one costs around £860 to purchase.

But Cllr Deb Baker, leader of the Conservative group at the city council, had proposed the replica was reinstated for the current civic year.

The motion said:

In June 2023, the city council resolved to remove the provision of council-funded replica badges of office from civic consorts. This decision was taken after the 2023-24 civics and consort had been installed at annual council in May. “Due to the timing of the council decision – and the exceptional commitment to her role – the council to fund the provision of the replica badge of office, bar, ribbon and case to the 2023-24 Sheriff’s consort. Motion by Cllr Deb Baker

But at a meeting of the city council this week, the motion was rejected.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the council said:

“When Labour took control of the City Council last May we inherited an in-year deficit of over £27,000 from the Conservatives – that alone was almost 3% of council tax which we raised last year and placed a big hole in the council’s finances. “As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about this year’s council tax increase and about finding savings where we could. “No one comes into politics wanting to cut things, but in an economy where the cost of living crisis has not gone away and the price of a weekly food shop continues to rise, it’s just not right to spend such a large sum on a memento for one person.” Cllr Dave Robertson