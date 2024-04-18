A live screening of the Royal Ballet’s celebrated Swan Lake will be held at the Lichfield Garrick.

The performance will be shown at 7.15pm on 24th April.

The story follows Prince Siegfried as he chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting – and one of them transforms into the beautiful Odette.

But she is bound by a spell which keeps her captive as a swan during the day.

A spokesperson said:

“Tchaikovsky’s sensational score combines with the evocative imagination of choreographer Liam Scarlett and designer John Macfarlane to heighten the dramatic pathos of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov’s quintessential ballet classic. “Swan Lake remains to this day one of the best-loved works in the classical ballet canon.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.