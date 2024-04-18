An independent councillor has called for answers on why remuneration has not risen for members of Lichfield District Council

Cllr Derick Cross raised the issue in a written question to Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority.

The representative for Alrewas and Fradley – who had previously been a Conservative councillor until he left the party over comments made to a female officer – asked why money could be found for one group of people within the local authority but not for others.

He said:

“The members of this council have not had a members’ fee increase for over six years which was intended to be in line with officer annual increases and hasn’t been. “Some two years or more ago it was decided to engage independent consultants to advise on members and committee chair remuneration and they recommended a 20% increase to catch up. “It was agreed by the Conservative group members unanimously that 10% would be more affordable at that time and you overruled it. Since then you have promised to bring it back onto this council agenda several times for review but haven’t. “What are your intentions for our council members bearing in mind you have been a strong supporter of officer increases and have found money to award benefits to them that no other council is offering to help them with the increasing cost of living and their [private] healthcare?” Cllr Derick Cross

But Cllr Pullen said remuneration for councillors had increased.

“The Independent Remuneration Panel carries out a review every four years and makes recommendations to full council. “The last review was conducted in 2022 and due to the economic challenges facing residents, council resolved not to accept the recommendations at that time. “This means the existing scheme remained in place, which links annual increases in members’ basic and special allowances to those agreed by the National Joint Councilfor local government staff. “Therefore members’ remuneration has increased every year with the exception of 2021/22 during the Covid pandemic. “The scheme is due for a formal review in 2026.” Cllr Doug Pullen