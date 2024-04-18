Bosses say no date has yet been fixed for the opening of a new Greggs store in Lichfield.

The bakery chain has put signage up on a newly-constructed unit off Crossfield Road near Trent Valley island in recent weeks.

But while the inside is also being fitted out, a company spokesperson told Lichfield Live no decision had yet been made on when customers would be able to get their hands on a sausage roll.

“Greggs is due to open a new shop in Lichfield later this year – while we are unable to share any details at the moment, we will share further information nearer the time.” Greggs spokesperson

The addition of the new outlet will be a boost for the area which has recently seen the adjacent Spartan Motor Factors shop close down.