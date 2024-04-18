The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent newspaper will continue publishing at the end of its pilot run, it has been confirmed.

The publication was launched back in March by the team behind Lichfield Live.

Initially a four-edition trial, the success of the project has seen the directors of Lichfield Community Media CIC decide to continue with the newspaper – and increase circulation from 5,000 to 7,500 copies from today’s edition (18th April).

Distributed via community locations across the district, The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent has proven to be popular with readers and advertisers keen to support independent, locally-produced news.

Ross Hawkes, who founded Lichfield Live more than 15 years ago and is editor of the newspaper, said:

“It’s incredible to be able to confirm we’ll be continuing – and also expanding. “We have discussed going into print for a number of years, but we still didn’t know whether there really was an appetite for a new newspaper having seen so many other local titles disappear over the years. “But the feedback we have received has been brilliant and it shows that there is still a desire for a physical product that people can pick up and enjoy. “We’ve had lovely messages from people saying that going out to get the paper has helped them to stay connected to their communities – both by reading what’s happening but also by getting out to go and grab a copy. “I’m also thankful to the advertisers who have shown overwhelming faith in The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent – some have already agreed to at least a year of adverts with us. “But we also know this is just the start and we’ll need to keep attracting advertisers to find a way to ensure local news is sustainable in our area in future.” Ross Hawkes

Staffed entirely by volunteers, Lichfield Community Media CIC will continue to operate the Lichfield Live website alongside the production and distribution of the newspaper.

Ross said:

“While we’re delighted with the initial response to The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent, we won’t be resting on our laurels. “We want to grow our publications and reach more and more people. But to do that we need to create a sustainable model for the production of local journalism that recognises the well-known benefits that well-informed communities enjoy.” Ross Hawkes

The extra editions of the newspaper will be used to help meet demand from distribution, as well as opening up new locations.

Volunteers will be dropping off copies to the following locations throughout the day:

Armitage

John’s Newsagents

Burntwood

Co-op, Morley Road

Grangemoor WMC

BBAF Community Store, Sankey’s Corner

Burntwood Town Council (Old Mining College)

Haywood’s Blinds

Morrisons

Chasetown Football Club

Co-op, Swan Island

Burntwood Memorial Hall

Spark

Co-op, Chasetown

Lichfield

Arthur Price

Tippers

The Plant Plot

Curborough Community Centre

Morrisons

Waitrose

The Hub at St Marys

Tesco Extra

Lichfield Cathedral

Thyme Kitchen @ Curborough

Co-Op Boley Park

Ground Cafe at Lichfield City Football Club

Shenstone

Dobbies

Stonnall

The Swan at Stonnall

Whittington

Woodhouse Farm and Garden

Main Street Cafe

As well as picking up the paper from distribution points, readers also have the option of signing up as a member to receive a copy delivered direct to their home.

“We don’t have the ability to blanket deliver to all homes, nor is that a model that works in this day and age. “But while we are making the paper as accessible as possible by using different collection points, we do know some people will want or need a home delivery. That’s where our membership schemes can help. “For a small fee, not only will you get a copy delivered, but you’ll also be directly supporting the future of this newspaper.” Ross Hawkes

For details on memberships click here.