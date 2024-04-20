Chasetown wrapped up their home fixtures for the season with a 2-0 win over Mossley.

The Scholars Ground saw more than 800 supporters turn out to witness a fourth straight victory.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides as leading scorer Jack Langston forced a routine save from visiting keeper Finley Madigan.

Max Chimenes almost got a nick on a through ball as Chasetown looked the most likely to open the scoring.

Carter Lycett was the provider for the game’s opening goal in the 50th minute when his left foot cross met by a superb header into his own goal by Mark Lees.

Substitute Ben Lund was a whisker away from a second goal but was denied by a clearance.

The win was wrapped up when Danny Glover doubled Chasetown’s advantage with a near post finish.