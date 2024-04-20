Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Lichfield that left a 55-year-old man dead.

The incident happened at around 8.45am yesterday (19th April) on the A38 near the Swinfen junction.

The only vehicle involved was a Toyota Yaris. A 55-year-old man died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Two others suffered minor injuries.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators. “Call us on 101, quoting incident 152 of 19th April.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

People can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing [email protected].