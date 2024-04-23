A Chasetown XI will face Darlaston Town in a friendly match.

The Scholars will play out the contest at the Paycare Stadium in Bentley this evening (23rd April) before they head to Newcastle Town for their final league fixture of the season at the weekend.

Darlaston have just secured a play-off place in the Midland Football League Premier Division – the tier below Chasetown – and could face neighbours Lichfield City in the play-off final if both sides win their respective semi-finals.

The fixture will provide an opportunity for Mark Swann’s men to test their abilities once more ahead of the Walsall Senior Cup final, which is to be played at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium in May.