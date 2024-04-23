People are being given a final chance to have their say on a new design code for area.

Lichfield District Council has launched a consultation on the document which will set rules for developments in the future.

Issues such as building height, environment, conservation and heritage are covered by the code which has been developed with consultants BDP.

It sets out categorisation for different areas across the district, including city centre, cathedral precinct, suburban, village, urgan and employment.

The local authority said that while the code does not dictate the architectural style of developments, it encourages “high quality design” that fits in with surrounding areas.

Before it is adopted as a Supplementary Planning Document, a consultation will run over a six week period until 3rd June.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, Cllr Alex Farrell, said:

“The Lichfield District Council Supplementary Planning Document is a blueprint for future development across the district. “It’s important for future prosperity and amenity so please engage with the consultation. “The online document contains hyperlinks so it’s easy to navigate to areas of specific interest.” Cllr Alex Farrell

The document is available to view on the council’s website. Hard copies of the document and comment forms will be available from tomorrow (24th April) at Lichfield District Council’s reception in Frog Lane, at Burntwood Town Council’s offices on Queen Street, Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Face to face sessions are also being planned during the consultation period.

Comments on the document can be submitted to Lichfield District Council by emailing [email protected] or by posting them to Policy and Strategy, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YZ.