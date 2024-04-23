A classic musical is coming to the stage in Lichfield next month.

Brownhills Musical Theatre Company will perform Oklahoma! at the Garrick between 7th and 11th May.

The groundbreaking work was the first by Rogers and Hammerstein and features numbers such as Oh, What a Beautiful Morning, The Surrey with the Fringe on Top and People Will Say We’re in Love.

It follows the high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys at the turn of the 20th century as Curley and Laurey play out their love story.

Director Laura Canadine said the musical theatre company were looking forward to showcasing their skills once more following the success of their previous production of West Side Story.

“Few movie musicals capture the American spirit more than Oklahoma! with cowboys and the independent women they love in the sprawling turn-of-the-century southwest all set to the unforgettable songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein. “Our show has an outstanding cast and we have created a fresh lively and exuberant Oklahoma!” Laura Canadine

Musical director Alex Priestley added:

“This is a rare chance to see a classic show, with much loved classic songs and a talented full live orchestra.” Alex Priestley

Tickets are £18 and can be booked by calling 01543 412 121 or visiting www.lichfieldgarrick.com.