A gala event in Lichfield will be inspired by the music of James Bond.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the night of live performances on 19th May as compere Tom Roberts is joined by Gladstone Wilson and singer Clare Andress.

The evening will see audiences shaken and stirred as they journey through almost six decades of iconic hits linked to the hit movie franchise.

Tom said:

“We are really pleased to be presenting some of the best-known songs from the ever-popular James Bond collection. “Accompanied by fine musicians, in sumptuous surroundings, our wonderful singers will transport you to 00-heaven. “Come and step onto the red carpet and enjoy a drink on us.” Tom Roberts

Tickets, priced at £26, include a welcome drink and black tie is optional.

For booking details go to thehubstmarys.co.uk or visit the venue in Lichfield city centre.