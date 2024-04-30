Lichfield’s Finlay Lines extended his points lead after taking the win in the second round of the 2024 WMKC Championship at Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire.

The reigning British Open Champion started heat one from seventh on the grid against a field of 32 other drivers in the Rotax Mini (Inter) class in what turned out to be changeable conditions.

The Lichfield racer took the lead before the end of the opening lap during the wet conditions and stayed ahead to take the heat race win by over five seconds.

Starting from seventh on the grid for heat two as well, Lines was up to third place by the time he’d reached the end of the first few corners.

Involved in a heated battle with his team-mates for the podium positions in the early stages, the city driver made a last lap pass for the lead, taking the win in the process.

The results meant the Maximum Motorsport racer started the final from pole position and stayed out in front as the action got underway.

Despite losing the lead to his team-mate momentarily in the closing laps, Lines returned to the front before they encountered traffic.

The Lichfield youngster cleared the backmarkers and stayed ahead to claim his second win of the season.

It means Lines extends his lead in the points standings with six rounds left to go.

Round three of the 2024 WMKC Championship at Whilton Mill takes place on 26th May.