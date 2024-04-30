Local businesses are being invited to back a community event in Burntwood.

Sponsors are being sought for the free 2024 Burntwood Wakes.

Burntwood Town Council is aiming to generate up to £10,000 in sponsorship to allow it to bring back the popular Burntwood Introduces Stage as part of the event.

Last year saw bands such as The Gorstey Lea Street Choir, Not Quite Dead Yet and The High Horses perform alongside local talents Joseph Davis, Emily Alice, Ella George and Carys Louise.

A spokesperson said:

“We have up £5,000 headline sponsor packages and up to ten smaller sponsor spots to help us fund our entertainment, staging and bar this year. “Become a primary single headline sponsor and we will rename the stage after your business. You will also be providing a significant platform for musicians to showcase their talents to a local audience in our hometown. “It’s an opportunity to support the community and contribute to an unforgettable event.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

For more details on sponsorship packages available, contact the town council on 01543 677166 or email [email protected] by 7th May.