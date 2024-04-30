Police say a Volkswagen Golf has been stolen in Lichfield.
The vehicle was taken at around 10.50pm yesterday (29th April) from Davidson Road.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 689 of 29th April.
