Voters are heading to the polls to elect the next Staffordshire Commissioner.

Three candidates will battle it out at the ballot box today (2nd May) for the role overseeing Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They are:

Ben Adams – Conservatives

Alec Sandiford – Liberal Democrats

Alastair Watson – Labour

Residents will have until 10pm to cast their vote.

More details about the Staffordshire Commissioner’s role are available here.

Details on local polling station locations can be found on Lichfield District Council’s website.