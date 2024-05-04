Local community groups are being invited to apply for funding to support projects in their area.

Lichfield District Council’s Councillor Community Fund gives each elected member fof the local authority £300 to award.

Projects should benfit the local area and can be used to fund equipemnt, activities or one-off initiatives.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“Community groups do work of immense value to the district, year in and year out. “A modest amount of money can make a huge difference so I am delighted that after a successful two -year pilot the Councillor Local Community Fund is continuing and would encourage groups to apply. “I would also like to thank The Community Foundation for Staffordshire for administering the scheme.” Cllr Richard Cox

Interested groups are invited to contact their ward councillor with their project idea. If they support the proposal, then applications can then be made via the website of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

The deadline for applications is 30th November.