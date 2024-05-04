A Lichfield school is planning to celebrate a year of success with a summer fayre.

Queen’s Croft High School was recently rated good by Ofsted inspectors who also praised staff’s “clear sense of pride in being part of the community that leaders have been careful to restore”.

It comes less than a year since co-headteachers Sam Wood and Letitia Carter took on their roles.

The celebratory summer fayre will take place on 22nd June and feature stalls, an ice cream van and a visit by a fire engine.

Letitia said:

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and will be a celebration of our achievements over the past 12 months – and it will also be a chance to fundraise further for a school mini-bus. “Queen’s Croft High School has been through substantial change and it is great that our hard work and relationship with the parents and wider community is being recognised.” Letitia Carter