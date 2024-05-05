The line up of acts performing at the Lichfield Fuse Festival this summer has been unveiled.

The free event takes place in Beacon Park from 12th to 14th July.

It will feature live music and arts performances throughout the weekend.

Among the performers will be Jayler, Lichfield’s Artful Dodger, Sam Redmore and the Tropical Soundclash Allstars, The Melivin Hancox Band, Not Quite Dead Yet, Tilly Kingston and Cloudy Galvez.

There will also be arts on offer from the likes of Fusion Dance School, Silhouette Dance School, Matt Fides Martial Arts, Simon the Bubble Man, the Pauline Quirke Academy, Lichfield Society of Artists and Fun Club Hub.

A spokesperson for organiser Lichfield Arts said:

“We have amazing original live music, arts activities and accessible fun for all ages. “Be part of something special and join us for a party with a purpose as we celebrate incredible talent and creativity.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For more details visit on how to book free tickets, visit the Lichfield Fuse Festival Facebook page.