The newly-elected Staffordshire Commissioner has blamed low voter turnout on the lack of local elections taking place at the same time.

Conservative candidate Ben Adams returned to the role after beating his Labour and Lib Dem rivals.

Just 19.2% of eligible residents cast their vote this time around, down from 29.9% in 2021.

However, areas where local council elections also took place saw larger turnout figures than the county-wide average.

Mr Adams said:

“I think there’s two things to the low turnout. Firstly, it’s lower than it has been when there’s been other elections – in my own view, this election should be run alongside the local elections. “I think that would help us to get a message to every household. I’ve tried my absolute hardest to do that, but with limited campaign funds – and despite the efforts of all the volunteers – you can’t get to every house because you’re dealing with the equivalent of 12 MP constituencies. “I think the people that do take an interest will go to the ballot box. And so there’s an indication that those who are watching carefully have influenced the outcome. “Of course, it’s not about how big the the turnout is. It’s about who got more votes.” Ben Adams

The final result means Mr Adams will now serve a second term as Staffordshire Commissioner after beating Labour’s Alastair Watson by fewer than 3,400 votes.

This election was much closer than the Covid-delayed poll three years ago, in which he got more than twice as many votes as his Labour rival Tony Kearon.

But Mr Adams suggested that national politics had played a part in the swing away from the Conservatives in Staffordshire.

“I’m just really pleased that the residents here have a sense of the hard work I’ve been putting in. “They really do respect and value their police and fire services – and I think they recognise that they’re both on a journey to becoming good in the next few years. “They see more officers in the street. They’re appreciating the reduction in antisocial behaviour and hopefully we’ll be working together to reduce accidents on our road and get stuck into some of the organised crime that’s emerged since the pandemic. “We have an excellent Chief Constable and an excellet Chief Fire Officer. I’m pretty sure people are going to feel as safe as I want them to be. “I think, given the national picture at the moment, I’m immensely proud that the people in Staffordshire have given me the opportunity to build on what I started.” Ben Adams

Full Staffordshire Commissioner result:

Ben Adams (Conservative) – 73,500 (45.6%)

Alec Sandiford (Liberal Democtrat) – 17,666 (11%)

Alastair Watson (Labour) – 70,128 (43.5%)