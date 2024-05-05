People are warning people to be on their guard against a phone scam where callers pretend to be police officers.

Staffordshire Police say they have had recent reports of fraudsters claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police.

The caller tells people they have someone in custody with a cloned bank card with their name on it and ask for the details to be confirmed over the phone.

A spokesperson for the force said:

“Luckily, people haven’t given any of their details and have contacted us to ask for advice. “We would like to reiterate that neither police nor bank officials will ever ask you to withdraw money from your account, purchase anything or hand over your personal details or passwords. “If you believe you are being targeted by a scammer hang up the phone and use a different phone line to call Action Fraud or the police, as scammers have a way to stay on the line and will pretend to be the police when you call back. “If you don’t have access to a different phone line, wait for a period of time and try calling a family member or friend first to make sure the scammer is no longer on the line. “Just because someone knows basic details about you like your address or date of birth, it doesn’t mean they are genuine bank or police employees.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone who things they have been targeted can report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.