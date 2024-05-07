People are being invited to give bowling a go at a local open event.

Whittington Bowling Club will welcome visitors from 2pm on Saturday (11th May).

All ages and abilities are welcome to find out more about taking up bowls.

The green and clubhouse are in the corner of Bit End Field next to the new playground, with a small car park at the village end of Vicarage Lane opposite St Giles Hospice. There is no need to book in advance.

For more details call Dave Jones on 07429 074758 or email [email protected].